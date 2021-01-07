Dr Sekeres has focused on leukemias, and particularly myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia in older adults, for two decades. He has developed innovative therapies for these cancers; helped define the genetics of leukemia and related blood and bone marrow cancers along with clinical correlates; helped redefine prognostication, including innovative methods using machine learning and artificial intelligence; and helped define the epidemiology and patient reported outcomes in these conditions. He has also chaired the FDA’s Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee and is an expert on cancer regulatory issues, and is a widely published essayist focused on patient-doctor communication, with 60 essays in The New York Times.