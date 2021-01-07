Dr Sekeres has focused on leukemias, and particularly myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia in older adults, for two decades. He has developed innovative therapies for these cancers; helped define the genetics of leukemia and related blood and bone marrow cancers along with clinical correlates; helped redefine prognostication, including innovative methods using machine learning and artificial intelligence; and helped define the epidemiology and patient reported outcomes in these conditions. He has also chaired the FDA’s Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee and is an expert on cancer regulatory issues, and is a widely published essayist focused on patient-doctor communication, with 60 essays in The New York Times.
Title
Cited By
Year
Revised international prognostic scoring system for myelodysplastic syndromes
2301
2012
Clonal hematopoiesis of indeterminate potential and its distinction from myelodysplastic syndromes
1122
2015
Enasidenib in mutant IDH2 relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia
869
2017
Durable Remissions with Ivosidenib in IDH1-Mutated Relapsed or Refractory AML
711
2018
Aberrant DNA methylation is a dominant mechanism in MDS progression to AML
476
2009
Mutations in the spliceosome machinery, a novel and ubiquitous pathway in leukemogenesis
413
2012
Chromosomal lesions and uniparental disomy detected by SNP arrays in MDS, MDS/MPD, and MDS-derived AML
372
2008
Acute myeloid leukemia
366
2004
STAT3 mutations unify the pathogenesis of chronic lymphoproliferative disorders of NK cells and T-cell large granular lymphocyte leukemia
327
2012
Mutational spectrum analysis of chronic myelomonocytic leukemia includes genes associated with epigenetic regulation: UTX, EZH2, and DNMT3A
324
2011
250K single nucleotide polymorphism array karyotyping identifies acquired uniparental disomy and homozygous mutations, including novel missense substitutions of c-Cbl, in …
317
2008
Impact of molecular mutations on treatment response to DNMT inhibitors in myelodysplasia and related neoplasms
298
2014
Dynamics of clonal evolution in myelodysplastic syndromes
267
2017
Inherited and somatic defects in DDX41 in myeloid neoplasms
265
2015
Refractory anemia with ringed sideroblasts associated with marked thrombocytosis (RARS-T), another myeloproliferative condition characterized by JAK2 V617F mutation
263
2006
Characteristics of US patients with myelodysplastic syndromes: results of six cross-sectional physician surveys
250
2008
SF3B1, a splicing factor is frequently mutated in refractory anemia with ring sideroblasts
242
2012
Somatic SETBP1 mutations in myeloid malignancies
234
2013
Time from diagnosis to treatment initiation predicts survival in younger, but not older, acute myeloid leukemia patients
232
2009
The incidence and impact of thrombocytopenia in myelodysplastic syndromes
229
2007
[The study is] confirming initial reports that patients with hematologic malignancies don’t have as much success mounting antibodies as patients with solid cancer or patients without cancer at all. They should continue to invoke precautions of social distancing and wearing masks, even when vaccinated. He says that such precautions are particularly important as the contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 becomes more prominent.
- https://www.the-scientist.com/news-opinion/covid-19-vaccines-work-in-people-with-cancer-study-68930