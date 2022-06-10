Mindy Haar, Ph.D., RDN, CDN, FAND, was appointed Assistant Dean, Undergraduate Affairs, School of Health Professions, in September 2017. In addition, as chair of the New York Tech's Department of Interdisciplinary Health Sciences, she oversees the undergraduate health sciences and health and wellness programs and the graduate clinical nutrition program. Haar has taught and developed courses in Lifestyle and Weight Management, Professional and Cultural Issues in Healthcare and Complementary and Alternative Medicine, and currently teaches Community Nutrition. She is active in on-campus committees and initiatives that promote the development of blended and online formats that make optimal use of technology. Her research has focused on factors affecting the perception of community and interactivity in health science coursework. A faculty associate of New York Tech's Center for Sports Medicine, she has written and presented on health and wellness across the lifecycle. Haar graduated cum laude from Barnard College, Columbia University with a bachelor's degree in psychology. She earned her M.S. degree in nutrition education from Teachers College, Columbia University, and a Ph.D. in health sciences from the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey. She is a registered dietitian, a New York State-certified dietitian/nutritionist, a New York State-certified early interventionist, an American Council on Exercise-certified personal trainer, and an American Red Cross-certified instructor in swimming, lifeguarding, CPR, and first aid. In May 2015, she was designated as a Fellow of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.