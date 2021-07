Modupe Idowu, MD, treats patients with sickle cell anemia, myeloproliferative neoplasm, thrombotic disorders, and hematologic malignancy including lymphoproliferative disorders, plasma cell dyscracias, and leukemias. Her research interests in clinical and translational investigations involve sickle cell anemia and thrombotic disorders. She is the medical director of the UT Physicians Comprehensive Sickle Cell Center.