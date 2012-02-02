Prof. Nazeeruddin's current research at EPFL focuses on Perovskite Solar Cells and Light-emitting diodes. He has published more than 627 peer-reviewed papers, ten book chapters, and is an inventor/co-inventor of over 75 patents, which are well cited 87’047 with an h-index of 137 having an average citation of over 141. Google Scholar h-index is 152, and total citations are 112’012. His group has developed layer-by-layer growth of 3-dimensional and 2-dimensional perovskites yielding solar to the power conversion efficiency of 23.5% certified at Newport calibration PV lab earlier this year. His group has earned worldwide recognition and leadership in perovskite solar cells as evidenced by Times of higher Education selection as “the top 10 researchers in the world working on the high impact perovskite materials and devices”. This recognition is based on the accumulated results and impacts generated between 2014 and 2018. He is elected to the European Academy of Sciences (EURASC), and Fellow of The Royal Society of Chemistry. According to ISI listing, he is one of the most cited chemists in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018, and one of the 20 scientists identified by Thomson Reuters as The World Most Influential Scientific Minds 2015, 2017, and 2018 from all scientific domains.
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
Sequential deposition as a route to high-performance perovskite-sensitized solar cells
|
7443
|
2013
|
Conversion of light to electricity by cis-X2bis (2, 2'-bipyridyl-4, 4'-dicarboxylate) ruthenium (II) charge-transfer sensitizers (X= Cl-, Br-, I-, CN-, and SCN-) on …
|
7017
|
1993
|
Porphyrin-sensitized solar cells with cobalt (II/III)–based redox electrolyte exceed 12 percent efficiency
|
6078
|
2011
|
Dye-sensitized solar cells with 13% efficiency achieved through the molecular engineering of porphyrin sensitizers
|
3611
|
2014
|
Cesium-containing triple cation perovskite solar cells: improved stability, reproducibility and high efficiency
|
3017
|
2016
|
Combined experimental and DFT-TDDFT computational study of photoelectrochemical cell ruthenium sensitizers
|
2994
|
2005
|
Engineering of Efficient Panchromatic Sensitizers for Nanocrystalline TiO2-Based Solar Cells
|
2946
|
2001
|
Efficient inorganic–organic hybrid heterojunction solar cells containing perovskite compound and polymeric hole conductors
|
2319
|
2013
|
Fabrication of thin film dye sensitized solar cells with solar to electric power conversion efficiency over 10%
|
1957
|
2008
|
A stable quasi-solid-state dye-sensitized solar cell with an amphiphilic ruthenium sensitizer and polymer gel electrolyte
|
1817
|
2003
|
Mesoscopic CH3NH3PbI3/TiO2 Heterojunction Solar Cells
|
1710
|
2012
|
Water photolysis at 12.3% efficiency via perovskite photovoltaics and Earth-abundant catalysts
|
1679
|
2014
|
Efficient luminescent solar cells based on tailored mixed-cation perovskites
|
1404
|
2016
|
Enhance the Optical Absorptivity of Nanocrystalline TiO2 Film with High Molar Extinction Coefficient Ruthenium Sensitizers for High Performance Dye-Sensitized …
|
1403
|
2008
|
Perovskite solar cells employing organic charge-transport layers
|
1244
|
2014
|
High‐efficiency organic‐dye‐sensitized solar cells controlled by nanocrystalline‐TiO2 electrode thickness
|
1157
|
2006
|
Acid− Base equilibria of (2, 2 ‘-Bipyridyl-4, 4 ‘-dicarboxylic acid) ruthenium (II) complexes and the effect of protonation on charge-transfer sensitization of nanocrystalline …
|
1138
|
1999
|
Fabrication of screen‐printing pastes from TiO2 powders for dye‐sensitised solar cells
|
1055
|
2007
|
Organohalide lead perovskites for photovoltaic applications
|
1044
|
2014
|
Mixed‐organic‐cation Perovskite photovoltaics for enhanced solar‐light harvesting
|
945
|
2014
02-Feb-2012 09:00:48 AM EST