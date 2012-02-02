Prof. Nazeeruddin's current research at EPFL focuses on Perovskite Solar Cells and Light-emitting diodes. He has published more than 627 peer-reviewed papers, ten book chapters, and is an inventor/co-inventor of over 75 patents, which are well cited 87’047 with an h-index of 137 having an average citation of over 141. Google Scholar h-index is 152, and total citations are 112’012. His group has developed layer-by-layer growth of 3-dimensional and 2-dimensional perovskites yielding solar to the power conversion efficiency of 23.5% certified at Newport calibration PV lab earlier this year. His group has earned worldwide recognition and leadership in perovskite solar cells as evidenced by Times of higher Education selection as “the top 10 researchers in the world working on the high impact perovskite materials and devices”. This recognition is based on the accumulated results and impacts generated between 2014 and 2018. He is elected to the European Academy of Sciences (EURASC), and Fellow of The Royal Society of Chemistry. According to ISI listing, he is one of the most cited chemists in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018, and one of the 20 scientists identified by Thomson Reuters as The World Most Influential Scientific Minds 2015, 2017, and 2018 from all scientific domains.