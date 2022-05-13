Dr. Monique K. Mansoura joined The MITRE Corporation as the Executive Director for Global Health Security and Biotechnology in September 2017. She brings technical, policy and business expertise from both the public and private sectors. Her current efforts focus on the sustainability of the biodefense industrial base and the public-private partnerships that are vital to national and global health security as well as the bioeconomy. These issues are especially relevant to the challenges our nation and the world faces in addressing threats such as the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) and the surety and security of medical supply chains. She is an internationally recognized executive in the biopharma industry and biomedical research and development ecosystem (industry, government, and academia) with proven success designing and driving missions of international importance through innovative public-private partnerships, particularly in market-challenged environments. She brings unique skills and perspectives given training and expertise in business, science, and policy. She has been deeply engaged with two of the most vital issues of our times – the Human Genome Project (1996-2001) and Biodefense/Global Health Security (2002-present) for threats including chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) agents, pandemic influenza and other emerging infectious diseases. Her pivotal career transition was driven by a call to service following 9/11 and the 2001 anthrax attacks. She led strategic policy, planning and budgeting for a pioneering multibillion-dollar medical countermeasure development and acquisition program in the U.S. that still stands a model for the world under the authorities of the Project BioShield Act of 2004 and the Pandemic and All-Hazards Preparedness Act of 2006. She has been a successful senior leader in Government and industry by building effective teams across diverse organizations and functions, developing talent, leveraging multi-stakeholder networks through effective engagement with partners in biotech and multinational companies, academia, professional and patient advocacy organizations and international governments through the Global Health Security Initiative. She served on the Board of the Alliance for Biosecurity from 2012-2016 and is currently on the Board of the International Cancer Expert Corps (ICEC). During a recent sabbatical, Monique examined innovative financing approaches in healthcare as a Research Affiliate of the MIT Laboratory for Financial Engineering (LFE), Sloan School of Management. She led an LFE healthcare finance initiative in global health security with Professor Andrew Lo and his colleagues. This initiative explored new business models and financial vehicles for raising and deploying funds to enhance global health security. In 2018, Dr. Mansoura participated in the Public-Private Analytic Exchange Program sponsored by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. Her team developed a report in July 2018 on “Threats to Pharmaceutical Supply Chains” focusing on Hurricane Maria and the 2017-2018 seasonal influenza epidemic as a case study for the risks and implications of pharmaceutical supply chain disruptions. Monique earned a PhD in Bioengineering and a M.S. in Human Genetics from the University of Michigan, a B.S. in Chemical Engineering from Wayne State University, and an MBA in the Sloan Fellows Program in Innovation and Global Leadership at MIT.