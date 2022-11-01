Dr. Okumu’s research focuses on the development, implementation, and evaluation of interventions in marginalized communities. He is particularly interested in examining the efficacy of digital and technology-based interventions for improving the sexual and mental health outcomes of vulnerable black youth.

After earning his Ph.D. degree at the University of Toronto, Dr. Okumu began a postdoctoral fellowship position with the School of Social Work at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. Originally from Uganda, much of Dr. Okumu’s research on the development and delivery of digital health interventions is centered there and in sub-Saharan African communities. Focusing on comunity-based strategies and strengths, Dr. Okumu’s work advocates for the increasing infrastructure of existing support systems and equipping community members with the resources necessary to provide services to local youth. Additionally, his research aims to inform the development of evidence-based programming, best practices, and policies related to interventions that promote the well-being of marginalized black youth.

While his current research focuses on the prevention of gender-based violence among youth facing multiple forms of adversity in Uganda, Dr. Okumu is also interested in gender-transformative approaches and strength-based interventions related to men’s sexual and mental health. Experienced with using collaborative and community-based participatory methods, Dr. Okumu is interested in working with communities to address local needs in ways that utilize and further strengthen existing networks.