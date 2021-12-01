Dr. Borahay is the Director of Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center. He specializes in robotic and laparoscopic surgeries for complex conditions, including uterine fibroids and advanced endometriosis. Dr. Borahay performs single-site gynecologic surgery and same-day hysterectomy. Dr. Borahay's book Fibroids and Reproduction presents recent updates on fibroid treatment for clinicians. Dr. Borahay is a referral expert. He has received the Center of Excellence in Minimally Invasive Gynecology designation. Notably, Dr. Borahay received the Excellence in Clinical Teaching Award from the John P. McGovern Academy of Oslerian Medicine. Dr. Borahay is the Principal Investigator of a multi-institutional NIH-funded study of uterine fibroid that includes a clinical trial. His research focuses on developing innovative fibroid treatments. Dr. Borahay has authored more than 50 scientific publications. His accomplishments have been recognized at national and international conferences through more than 100 presentations.