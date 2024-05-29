Muhammad Salman Faisal, MBBS

Corewell Health

Hematology/Oncology Fellow

Expertise: Hematology - OncologyASCO 2024Internal Medicine

Dr. Muhammad Salman Faisal is an internist in Buffalo, New York and is affiliated with Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. He received his medical degree from King Edward Medical University and has been in practice between 11-20 years.

