Namrata Chandhok, MD

Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center

Assistant Professor of Clinical Medicine

Expertise: Leukemiablood & bone marrow cancers

Namrata Chandhok, M.D. is an Assistant Professor of Clinical Medicine (Hematology) at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine/ Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center. She received her MD from the George Washington University School of Medicine in Washington, D.C, completed her residency in Internal Medicine at Tufts Medical Center in Boston, MA and fellowship in Hematology/ Oncology at Yale University School of Medicine/ Yale New Haven Hospital in New Haven, CT. 

Dr. Chandhok specializes in the management of myeloid disorders, which include myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPN) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Her research focuses on the use of novel therapies to treat cancer and identification of cancer dependencies and vulnerabilities in the early stages of cancer that can be used to develop cancer prevention strategies.  She is also deeply invested in advancing health equity in cancer care.

