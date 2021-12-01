Namrata Chandhok, M.D. is an Assistant Professor of Clinical Medicine (Hematology) at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine/ Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center. She received her MD from the George Washington University School of Medicine in Washington, D.C, completed her residency in Internal Medicine at Tufts Medical Center in Boston, MA and fellowship in Hematology/ Oncology at Yale University School of Medicine/ Yale New Haven Hospital in New Haven, CT. Dr. Chandhok specializes in the management of myeloid disorders, which include myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPN) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Her research focuses on the use of novel therapies to treat cancer and identification of cancer dependencies and vulnerabilities in the early stages of cancer that can be used to develop cancer prevention strategies. She is also deeply invested in advancing health equity in cancer care.
Title
Cited By
Year
Mechanisms to suppress multipolar divisions in cancer cells with extra centrosomes
597
2008
A little CIN may cost a lot: revisiting aneuploidy and cancer
71
2009
Advances in non-intensive chemotherapy treatment options for adults diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia
9
2020
Insights into novel emerging epigenetic drugs in myeloid malignancies
5
2019
The PRIME Trial: PARP inhibition in IDH mutant effectiveness trial. A phase II study of olaparib in isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) mutant relapsed/refractory acute myeloid …
3
2019
Updates on the use of neoadjuvant therapy in borderline resectable pancreatic cancer
2
2014
Hypomethylating agent based combinations in higher risk myelodysplastic syndrome
1
2020
PARP Inhibitors Are Effective in IDH1/2 Mutant MDS and AML Resistant to Targeted IDH Inhibitors
1
2019
Ivo-Nivo: A phase II study of the IDH1 inhibitor ivosidenib (AG-120) in combination with the checkpoint blockade inhibitor nivolumab for patients with IDH1 mutated relapsed …
1
2019
Real World Outcomes of Liposomal Daunorubicin and Cytarabine Versus 7+ 3 in Patients with Secondary Acute Myeloid Leukemia
0
2020
Predictive Value of PET-CT in Patients with T-Cell Lymphoma Undergoing Autologous and Allogeneic Stem Cell Transplant
0
2020
Peripheral Blood Involvement By Flow Cytometry As a Prognostic Factor in Aggressive T Cell Lymphomas Following Autologous Stem Cell Transplantation
0
2019
Allogeneic Stem Cell Transplantation for T-Cell Lymphomas in the Modern Era: A Single Center Experience
0
2019
What are the most promising new agents in myelodysplastic syndromes?
0
2019
Mechanisms to suppress multipolar divisions in cancer cells with
0
0
SUPPLEMENTAL RESEARCH DATA
0
0