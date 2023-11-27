Dr. McElwain advances understanding of the dynamic early-life interactions between parents and children that shape children’s developing abilities to regulate stress. She adopts an interdisciplinary approach that combines neuroscience, psychophysiology, linguistics, and developmental psychology. Through investigating stress regulation during early development, she aims to promote healthy parent-child relationships and children’s long-term social and emotional well-being.

Affiliations: McElwain is a research professor in the Department of Human Development and Family Studies in the College of Agricutural Consumer and Environmental Sciences at the Univeristy of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. She is also affiliate faculty in Carl R. Woese Institute of Genomic Biology, National Center for Supercomputing Applications (NCSA), Beckman Institute for Advanced Science and Technology, and Center for Social and Behavioral Science.