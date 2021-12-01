Nancy Mimm, PhD

Nancy Mimm, PhD

Harrisburg University of Science and Technology

Assistant Professor of Population Health Nursing

Expertise: InfantNursingHealthInfant Health

Dr. Nancy A. Mimm is an Assistant Professor in the Nursing Program with a specialization/concentration in Population Health at Harrisburg University. Dr. Mimm is board certified in Advanced Public Health with a demonstrated history of working in healthcare leadership. She is interested in public health topics including maternal child health, nursing leadership, public health administration, evidence-based practice implementation and the evaluation of clinical outcomes.

Teaching and Research Interests:
Dr. Mimm’s research interests include substance-exposed infants and mothers, safe infant sleep, public policy and how nursing can have a positive impact. She received her Doctor of Nursing Practice from Rutgers University. Her scholarly project was Bridging the Breastfeeding Gap through the Pediatric Nurse Practitioner.

Title

Cited By

Year

No Pitches / Articles Found

No Quotes

Available for logged-in users onlyLogin HereorRegister
close
0.07809

Reporter Tools

Connect with experts and discover the latest research news in science, medicine, life, and business