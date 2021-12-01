Dr. Nancy A. Mimm is an Assistant Professor in the Nursing Program with a specialization/concentration in Population Health at Harrisburg University. Dr. Mimm is board certified in Advanced Public Health with a demonstrated history of working in healthcare leadership. She is interested in public health topics including maternal child health, nursing leadership, public health administration, evidence-based practice implementation and the evaluation of clinical outcomes. Teaching and Research Interests: Dr. Mimm’s research interests include substance-exposed infants and mothers, safe infant sleep, public policy and how nursing can have a positive impact. She received her Doctor of Nursing Practice from Rutgers University. Her scholarly project was Bridging the Breastfeeding Gap through the Pediatric Nurse Practitioner.