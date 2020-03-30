Natalie B. Milman, Ph.D. is Professor of Educational Technology and Director of the Educational Technology Leadership Program at The George Washington University and a member of the interdisciplinary Human-Technology Collaborations Ph.D. program and research lab (go.gwu.edu/htc). She is on the steering committee and a member of GW’s Academy of Distinguished Teachers and winner of the 2017 Bender Teaching Award. Her research focuses on the design of instruction and models for the effective leadership and integration of technology at all academic levels; online student support needs, engagement, and learning; issues of diversity, inclusion, and digital equity; and the use of digital portfolios for professional development. She serves as the co-editor of the Current Practice Section of "Contemporary Issues in Technology and Teacher Education" and has published numerous journal articles, including in "Computers in the Schools," "Journal of Research on Technology and Education," "Journal of Technology and Teacher Education," "Online Learning," and the "Quarterly Review of Distance Education." She presents frequently at conferences and has co-authored several book chapters and books. Her most recent book is entitled, "Teaching Models: Designing Instruction for 21st Century Learners." Dr. Milman earned a doctorate in Instructional Technology from the University of Virginia’s Curry School of Education with a graduate specialization designed to prepare technology leaders. She began her career in education as a second grade, science specialist, mentor, and technology teacher in Los Angeles County, California. She has taught at the graduate school level since 1997 and online since 2001.