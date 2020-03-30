Natalie B. Milman, PhD

George Washington University

Professor of Educational Technology and Director of the Educational Technology Leadership Program

Expertise: LearningInclusionissues of diversitydigital equity

Natalie B. Milman, Ph.D. is Professor of Educational Technology and Director of the Educational Technology Leadership Program at The George Washington University and a member of the interdisciplinary Human-Technology Collaborations Ph.D. program and research lab (go.gwu.edu/htc). She is on the steering committee and a member of GW’s Academy of Distinguished Teachers and winner of the 2017 Bender Teaching Award. Her research focuses on the design of instruction and models for the effective leadership and integration of technology at all academic levels; online student support needs, engagement, and learning; issues of diversity, inclusion, and digital equity; and the use of digital portfolios for professional development.

She serves as the co-editor of the Current Practice Section of "Contemporary Issues in Technology and Teacher Education" and has published numerous journal articles, including in "Computers in the Schools," "Journal of Research on Technology and Education," "Journal of Technology and Teacher Education," "Online Learning," and the "Quarterly Review of Distance Education." She presents frequently at conferences and has co-authored several book chapters and books. Her most recent book is entitled, "Teaching Models: Designing Instruction for 21st Century Learners."

Dr. Milman earned a doctorate in Instructional Technology from the University of Virginia’s Curry School of Education with a graduate specialization designed to prepare technology leaders. She began her career in education as a second grade, science specialist, mentor, and technology teacher in Los Angeles County, California. She has taught at the graduate school level since 1997 and online since 2001.

I have taught online for nearly 20 years. As an online professor at George Washington University, my courses continued through the 9/11 terrorist attacks, beltway snipers, Hurricane Isabel, the H1N1 virus, and "Snowmaggedon.

An article written by Natalie B. Milman in Education Week, a news journal focusing on K-12 education, on March 30, the day the city’s first coronavirus death hit the news, described what was going on in the nation’s schools as “emergency remote teaching.”


“I believe students need to make a distinction between their perceptions and experiences of the residential college experience and a well-designed online class and you know, it’s hard to take those two apart because what many students have experienced is a residential college experience, but that’s not everyone’s experience.”

- Education Won’t Be Normal After COVID

“This is hard. It’s hard on all of us. And for some extremely difficult – some of us have experienced a great deal of loss. If there's anything that I have seen really come to the fore – it’s that idea of caring and the need for social and emotional wellbeing.”

- Education Won’t Be Normal After COVID

