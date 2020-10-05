Dr. Hipple’s research interests include gun violence, crime and disorder surrounding drug markets, evaluation of criminal justice programs, environmental crimes, crime analysis, restorative justice, and attitudes toward crime and justice. Hipple serves as a subject matter expert for the Bureau of Justice Assistance’s Strategies for Policing Innovation initiative and is the principal investigator for a national evaluation of the Innovations in Community Based Crime Reduction/Byrne Criminal Justice Innovation (CBCR/BCJI) program. She previously served as a Research Assistant Professor at Michigan State University’s School of Criminal Justice and has worked in the Crime Control Policy Center at the Hudson Institute. She has published more than 20 articles in journals including Violence & Victims, Policing & Society and the Journal of Crime and Justice. Hipple earned her Ph.D. and M.A. in Criminal Justice from Indiana University – Bloomington and her B.A. in Sociology from Wake Forest University.