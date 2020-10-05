Dr. Hipple’s research interests include gun violence, crime and disorder surrounding drug markets, evaluation of criminal justice programs, environmental crimes, crime analysis, restorative justice, and attitudes toward crime and justice. Hipple serves as a subject matter expert for the Bureau of Justice Assistance’s Strategies for Policing Innovation initiative and is the principal investigator for a national evaluation of the Innovations in Community Based Crime Reduction/Byrne Criminal Justice Innovation (CBCR/BCJI) program. She previously served as a Research Assistant Professor at Michigan State University’s School of Criminal Justice and has worked in the Crime Control Policy Center at the Hudson Institute. She has published more than 20 articles in journals including Violence & Victims, Policing & Society and the Journal of Crime and Justice. Hipple earned her Ph.D. and M.A. in Criminal Justice from Indiana University – Bloomington and her B.A. in Sociology from Wake Forest University.
As Natalie K.Hipple, a professor of criminal justice at Indiana University, has written, the closest proxy for nonfatal shootings is the rate of aggravated assault, a category that includes many gun crimes among other kinds of assaults involving weapons.
Everyone - from the media to community members to potential business investors - examines these numbers. Yet while the homicide rate in the United States has risen in recent years, homicides made up just 1.4 percent.
"We don't pay much attention until someone dies," said Natalie Kroovand Hipple, a criminal justice professor at Indiana University who studies nonfatal shootings. "But that's often the result of a millimeter difference in where the bullet lands. … Homicides are relatively rare events in the context of all violent crime."
- Tracking Baton Rouge's nonfatal shootings: The toll on victims, search for a solution, more
“What sets us apart from other countries is our gun violence problem and so thinking about how you translate what other police departments are doing around the world that don’t face the same gun violence issues that we do in the United States”
- Defund or Reform? BLM and Policing Expert Panel: Newswise Live Event
“I think there are a lot of police officers out there that would support defunding some of what they do, taking money away from what they do and supporting the folks that are trained to do those jobs, specifically working with mentally ill”
- Defund or Reform? BLM and Policing Expert Panel: Newswise Live Event