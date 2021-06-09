Dr. Nathan Marsteller is a molecular biologist with over a decade of experience studying the immune system and food allergies. Dr. Marsteller comes to TPIRC from the renowned Food Allergy Research and Resource Program (FARRP) at the University of Nebraska in Lincoln (UNL), where he completed both his Ph.D. and post-doctorate. At FARRP, Dr. Marsteller focused on developing animal models in both germ-free and conventional mice, molecular biology, immunology, and microbiology. His hands-on work was designed to advance allergenicity safety assessments of novel food proteins. Dr. Marsteller's unique background and research expertise are ideally suited for TPIRC's innovative research model. Under his leadership, TPIRC is studying the interactions of the immune system and genetic regulation as they relate to orphan diseases - in particular, allergy and lung development. Dr. Marsteller aims to develop new diagnostic tools to define and understand novel immune biomarkers. As understanding of these biomarkers grows, TPIRC is uniquely positioned to identify the underpinning mechanisms of the orphan diseases we treat - further advancing our mission to provide cutting-edge care and drive treatment discovery at a pace which helps our patients today.
Title
Cited By
Year
Experimental evaluation of the importance of colonization history in early-life gut microbiota assembly
67
2018
Discordance between changes in the gut microbiota and pathogenicity in a mouse model of spontaneous colitis
31
2014
Early cytokine dysregulation and viral replication are associated with mortality during lethal influenza infection
27
2014
Characterization of the ecological role of genes mediating acid resistance in Lactobacillus reuteri during colonization of the gastrointestinal tract
23
2016
A review of animal models used to evaluate potential allergenicity of genetically modified organisms (GMOs)
4
2015
Correlation of negative skin-prick test results for tree nuts and successful tree nut challenges among children with peanut allergy.
3
2018
Evaluating the potential allergenicity of dietary proteins using model strong to non-allergenic proteins in germ-free mice
1
2020
Cystic fibrosis patients at risk for disease progression marked by decline in FEV1% predicted: Development of the cystic fibrosis risk of disease progression score
1
2019
Allergy Evaluation During Hospitalized Asthma Improves Disease Management Outcomes
1
2019
PREDICTIVE DECLINE IN PEANUT SKIN TEST AND RAST AMONG PEANUT-ALLERGIC CHILDREN UNDERGOING HIGH-DOSE ORAL IMMUNOTHERAPY
1
2018
Immune Response to SARS-CoV-2 in an Asymptomatic Pediatric Allergic Cohort
0
2021
Assessing potency of various peanut allergens in germ-free murine model using Ara h1, Ara h2, and Ara h3
0
2017
Proteomic analysis of food allergen transport into the bloodstream in a mouse model
0
2017
Development of a Germ-Free Murine Model for Prediction of Food Allergen Potency: Preliminary Studies Using Peanut Ara h1 and Ara h2 As Model Food Allergens
0
2016
Assessing the Impact of Lipids on the Allergenic Potential of Peanuts Using a Germ-Free Murine Model of Food Allergy
0
2016
Evaluating the Potential Allergenicity of Dietary Proteins Using Model Allergenic and Weak/Non-Allergenic Proteins in Germ-Free Mice
0
2015
The Role Of Lipopolysaccharide In Skewing The Sensitization Potential Of Purified β-Lactoglobulin In a Mouse Model
0
2014
Comparison Of Germfree and Conventional Mice For Evaluating The Potential Allergenicity Of Dietary Proteins Using Model Allergenic and Non-Allergenic Proteins
0
2014
Assessing the allergenic potential of food proteins in germ-free and conventional mice
0
2014
Preliminary Results Comparing the Sensitizing Potential of Purified ß-Lactoglobulin (BLG) Versus Whey Protein in Germfree (GF) and Conventional C3H/Hen Mice
0
2013
