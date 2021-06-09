Nathan Marsteller, PhD

Nathan Marsteller, PhD

Translational Pulmonary and Immunology Research Center (TPIRC)

Director of Research

Expertise: ImmunologyPediatricsPulmonologyAllergy

Dr. Nathan Marsteller is a molecular biologist with over a decade of experience studying the immune system and food allergies. Dr. Marsteller comes to TPIRC from the renowned Food Allergy Research and Resource Program (FARRP) at the University of Nebraska in Lincoln (UNL), where he completed both his Ph.D. and post-doctorate. At FARRP, Dr. Marsteller focused on developing animal models in both germ-free and conventional mice, molecular biology, immunology, and microbiology. His hands-on work was designed to advance allergenicity safety assessments of novel food proteins.

Dr. Marsteller's unique background and research expertise are ideally suited for TPIRC's innovative research model. Under his leadership, TPIRC is studying the interactions of the immune system and genetic regulation as they relate to orphan diseases - in particular, allergy and lung development. Dr. Marsteller aims to develop new diagnostic tools to define and understand novel immune biomarkers. As understanding of these biomarkers grows, TPIRC is uniquely positioned to identify the underpinning mechanisms of the orphan diseases we treat - further advancing our mission to provide cutting-edge care and drive treatment discovery at a pace which helps our patients today.

No Clipping


Title

Cited By

Year

Experimental evaluation of the importance of colonization history in early-life gut microbiota assembly

67

2018

Discordance between changes in the gut microbiota and pathogenicity in a mouse model of spontaneous colitis

31

2014

Early cytokine dysregulation and viral replication are associated with mortality during lethal influenza infection

27

2014

Characterization of the ecological role of genes mediating acid resistance in Lactobacillus reuteri during colonization of the gastrointestinal tract

23

2016

A review of animal models used to evaluate potential allergenicity of genetically modified organisms (GMOs)

4

2015

Correlation of negative skin-prick test results for tree nuts and successful tree nut challenges among children with peanut allergy.

3

2018

Evaluating the potential allergenicity of dietary proteins using model strong to non-allergenic proteins in germ-free mice

1

2020

Cystic fibrosis patients at risk for disease progression marked by decline in FEV1% predicted: Development of the cystic fibrosis risk of disease progression score

1

2019

Allergy Evaluation During Hospitalized Asthma Improves Disease Management Outcomes

1

2019

PREDICTIVE DECLINE IN PEANUT SKIN TEST AND RAST AMONG PEANUT-ALLERGIC CHILDREN UNDERGOING HIGH-DOSE ORAL IMMUNOTHERAPY

1

2018

Immune Response to SARS-CoV-2 in an Asymptomatic Pediatric Allergic Cohort

0

2021

Assessing potency of various peanut allergens in germ-free murine model using Ara h1, Ara h2, and Ara h3

0

2017

Proteomic analysis of food allergen transport into the bloodstream in a mouse model

0

2017

Development of a Germ-Free Murine Model for Prediction of Food Allergen Potency: Preliminary Studies Using Peanut Ara h1 and Ara h2 As Model Food Allergens

0

2016

Assessing the Impact of Lipids on the Allergenic Potential of Peanuts Using a Germ-Free Murine Model of Food Allergy

0

2016

Evaluating the Potential Allergenicity of Dietary Proteins Using Model Allergenic and Weak/Non-Allergenic Proteins in Germ-Free Mice

0

2015

The Role Of Lipopolysaccharide In Skewing The Sensitization Potential Of Purified β-Lactoglobulin In a Mouse Model

0

2014

Comparison Of Germfree and Conventional Mice For Evaluating The Potential Allergenicity Of Dietary Proteins Using Model Allergenic and Non-Allergenic Proteins

0

2014

Assessing the allergenic potential of food proteins in germ-free and conventional mice

0

2014

Preliminary Results Comparing the Sensitizing Potential of Purified ß-Lactoglobulin (BLG) Versus Whey Protein in Germfree (GF) and Conventional C3H/Hen Mice

0

2013

No Quotes

Available for logged-in users onlyLogin HereorRegister

No Video

close
0.071