Dr. Nathan Marsteller is a molecular biologist with over a decade of experience studying the immune system and food allergies. Dr. Marsteller comes to TPIRC from the renowned Food Allergy Research and Resource Program (FARRP) at the University of Nebraska in Lincoln (UNL), where he completed both his Ph.D. and post-doctorate. At FARRP, Dr. Marsteller focused on developing animal models in both germ-free and conventional mice, molecular biology, immunology, and microbiology. His hands-on work was designed to advance allergenicity safety assessments of novel food proteins. Dr. Marsteller's unique background and research expertise are ideally suited for TPIRC's innovative research model. Under his leadership, TPIRC is studying the interactions of the immune system and genetic regulation as they relate to orphan diseases - in particular, allergy and lung development. Dr. Marsteller aims to develop new diagnostic tools to define and understand novel immune biomarkers. As understanding of these biomarkers grows, TPIRC is uniquely positioned to identify the underpinning mechanisms of the orphan diseases we treat - further advancing our mission to provide cutting-edge care and drive treatment discovery at a pace which helps our patients today.