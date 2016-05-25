Nathaniel Jones, MD, a primary care sports medicine specialist at Loyola Medicine, and the team physician for Division 1 Loyola University Chicago. Dr. Jones has more than 14 years of experience. Dr. Nate Jones received his medical degree from the University of Iowa. He completed his residency in family medicine at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics and further developed his clinical abilities in the field of primary care sports medicine by completing a fellowship at the Medical College of Wisconsin, Froedtert Hospital. Certified in sports medicine by the American Board of Family Medicine, he looks after multiple communities in the state of Illinois. Patients visit him to treat a wide variety of medical conditions such as arthritis, spondylolysis, tendonitis, osteoarthritis, and sciatica. Dr. Jones speaks fluent English, Spanish, and Portuguese. This helps him treat his clients from several cultural backgrounds who are more comfortable to converse with him. His extensive experience in his field of practice has helped him author several publications with other eminent practitioners. He believes in providing excellent patient care and strives towards quickly bringing patients back to their routine way of life