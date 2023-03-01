Nazsa Baker recently earned her Ph.D. in Urban Systems with a concentration in Urban Health from Rutgers University, School of Nursing in October 2021. She also holds a Master of Arts in Health Advocacy from Sarah Lawrence College and a dual Bachelor of Arts in Anthropology and Psychology from Bates College. As a GVRC postdoctoral fellow, her research will focus on community violence, with an emphasis on firearm violence survivorship and adverse childhood experiences among Black males and hospital-based violence intervention programs (HVIPs). Dr. Baker is passionate about bringing the voices of those overlooked to the forefront in her research and she does this by employing qualitative methodologies. In addition, she grounds her research in community-based participatory research (CBPR) to ensure she is partnering with communities.