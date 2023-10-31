Dr. Neal Abrams is an Associate Professor and Associate Chair of the chemistry department at the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry in Syracuse, New York. He is the interim director of the ESF Open Academy, which provides online education for professionals and K- 12 outreach.

He received his bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Ithaca College in 2000, his Ph.D. in chemistry from the Pennsylvania State University in 2005, completed his postdoctoral research at Cornell University between 2005 and 2007, and also lectured at Cornell from 2006 to 2007.

His research is focused on materials and inorganic chemistry, including areas such as energy storage, photovoltaics, and fuel cells.