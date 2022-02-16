Dr. Neal Saab is Senior Science Program Manager for the Institute for Advancement of Food and Nutrition Sciences (IAFNS) where he leads the research and outreach efforts in several areas including caffeine, food chemical safety, and food and packaging safety and sustainability. Dr. Saab has broad experience engaging regulatory agencies on environmental risk assessment of chemicals and also managed science committees focused on exposure and toxicology. Dr. Saab has a strong research background in plant science and biotechnology and has been awarded two patents for his innovations. He received his PhD in Crop Science from Cornell University.