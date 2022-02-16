Neal Saab, PhD

Institute for the Advancement of Food and Nutrition Sciences

Senior Scientific Program Manager

Expertise: LeadershipFood SafetyAgricultureFood PackagingRecyclingHeavy MetalsRisk Assessment

Dr. Neal Saab is Senior Science Program Manager for the Institute for Advancement of Food and Nutrition Sciences (IAFNS) where he leads the research and outreach efforts in several areas including caffeine, food chemical safety, and food and packaging safety and sustainability. Dr. Saab has broad experience engaging regulatory agencies on environmental risk assessment of chemicals and also managed science committees focused on exposure and toxicology. Dr. Saab has a strong research background in plant science and biotechnology and has been awarded two patents for his innovations. He received his PhD in Crop Science from Cornell University.

Emerging Methods for Recycling Plastics Address Barriers, Opportunities

Understanding the fundamentals of these emerging technologies will help design improved systems for chemical recycling and upcycling of waste plastics.
11-Oct-2022 01:05:36 PM EDT

Collaborative Research Institute Updates Screening of Metals in Food

IAFNS updates tool to compare metal exposures with safety limits
16-Feb-2022 11:25:22 AM EST

