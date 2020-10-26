Dr. Neeta Ogden is an Allergy, Asthma and Immunology specialist in private practice. She is board-certified by the American Board of Allergy and Immunology and American Board of Internal medicine. A graduate of Yale University and Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Dr. Ogden trained in Internal Medicine followed by a specialty fellowship in Allergy and Immunology. She has published research in academic journals and presented research at national allergy meetings. Her research has included investigating the effect of probiotics on allergic disease. Dr. Ogden is a member of the Medical-Scientific Council of the Allergy and Asthma Foundation of America (AAFA), a fellow of the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI), a spokesperson for the ACAAI and a member of the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (AAAAI). Dr. Ogden is currently a weekly medical contributor to CBSN where she discusses coronavirus updates, as well as a regular media contributor to CNN, HLN and CheddarTV. In addition, she has shared her expertise with NBC Nightly News, The Today Show, CBS The Morning Show, CNN, Parents Magazine, The Washington Post, Women's Health Magazine, Men's Health Magazine, Redbook and Martha Stewart Living, and NPR among others. Dr. Ogden is currently in private practice as the Director of The Allergy, Asthma and Sinus Center in Edison, NJ.