Neil B. Friedman, M.D., FACS, is Director of The Hoffberger Breast Center at Mercy as well as Medical Director of The Weinberg Center for Women's Health and Medicine at Mercy. As a catalyst for advancing breast cancer treatment, Dr. Friedman has partnered with many prestigious national and local organizations to improve the treatment options for women with breast cancer. Likewise, on a very personal level, he partners with each of his patients and their families to help them face the challenges and triumphs of living with a breast cancer diagnosis. Dr. Friedman led the charge to bring IORT, Intraoperative Radiotherapy, to Mercy making it the first hospital in Maryland to offer this leading-edge technology. Dr. Friedmane began his medical career as Chief Resident at the nationally renowned Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center in New York. He is a Board Certified breast cancer doctor who is dedicated to the search for a cure for cancer. His team continues to lead breast cancer initiatives and introduce best-in-practice breast care treatment options, including Intraoperative Radiotherapy (IORT), an innovative, single-dose radiation treatment, to patients. Dr. Friedman was named Humanitarian of the Year by the Mildred Mindell Cancer Foundation for his efforts in the fight against breast cancer. He has served as a national spokesperson for breast cancer prevention for major organizations such as Bath & Bodyworks. Dr. Friedman has been the Chairman of the American Cancer Society’s Research Administrative Committee, a member of its Executive and Professional Education Committees, and served on its Board of Directors. He has also been involved with the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation. Dr. Friedman leads a team of clinicians devoted to breast cancer education, advocating the latest advancements in diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer at a number of conferences, continuing education forums, and patient seminars. Dr. Neil Friedman remains committed in his career to find optimal treatments for breast cancer. Some of his accomplishments include: • Named a “Top Doc” by Baltimore magazine in the Breast Surgery category • Named Humanitarian of the Year by the Mildred Mindell Cancer Foundation • The Breast Center at Mercy Medical Center first in Maryland to offer IORT Treatment • Research on cancer has been published in American Journal of Public Health(APHA) and the Journal of Immunotherapy