I have experience in the acquisition, analysis, and interpretation of laboratory infrared spectroscopic data, including high-resolution gas-phase and moderate-resolution solid phase spectroscopy of astrophysically relevant molecules, and in the acquisition of high and moderate-resolution astronomical data with infrared spectrometers on large telescopes. These include the high-resolution Cryogenic Echelle Spectrometer (CSHELL), and the moderate resolution (0.8-5.4-µm) spectrometer SpeX at the NASA Infrared Telescope Facility and the high and moderate-resolution Near-Infrared Spectrometer (NIRSPEC) at the Keck Observatory, the high-resolution IRCS spectrometer at the Subaru Observatory, and the very high-resolution CRIRES spectrometer at the ESO VLT. I also have extensive experience in analysis and interpretation of high-resolution near-infrared astronomical array data. This includes development of data processing routines, quantitative analysis, and interpretation of data obtained with infrared spectrometers. The data I obtained and analyzed are primarily on comets, but also Mars, Jupiter, asteroids, exoplanets, and young stellar objects. Finally, I have extensive experience in the development of low-temperature fluorescence models for molecules with relevance to comets and other cold environments (e.g. H2O, C2H6, HCN, C2H2, CO, NH3, CH4, OCS).

Notable Awards and Leadership

Year(s) Description

2013 - Present Science Steering Committee Member for the commissioning of the iSHELL spectrometer at the NASA/IRTF

2014 - 2015 Science Organizing Committee Chair for the 2015 DPS Meeting

2014 - 2015 Local Organizing Committee Member for the 2015 DPS Meeting

2012 - 2015 Small Bodies Assessment Group (SBAG) Steering Committee Member

2007 - 2008 Local Organizing Committee Member for the 2008 ACM Meeting