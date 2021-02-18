Neil Malhotra is the Edith M. Cornell Professor of Political Economy in the Graduate School of Business at Stanford University. He also holds a courtesy appointment in the Department of Political Science. He serves as the Louise and Claude N. Rosenberg, Jr. Director of the Center for Social Innovation at the Stanford GSB. He has authored over 60 articles on numerous topics including American politics, political behavior, and survey methodology. His research has been published in the American Political Science Review, the American Journal of Political Science, the Journal of Politics, Science, and the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, among other outlets. He currently serves as an Associate Editor of Public Opinion Quarterly and the Journal of Experimental Political Science. He received his MA and PhD in political science from Stanford University, where he was the Melvin & Joan Lane Stanford Graduate Fellow. He received a BA in economics from Yale University.
Title
Cited By
Year
Promoting an open research culture
1539
2015
Publication Bias in the Social Sciences: Unlocking the File Drawer
956
2014
Myopic voters and natural disaster policy
704
2009
Irrelevant events affect voters' evaluations of government performance
426
2010
Retrospective voting reconsidered
421
2013
Attributing blame: The public's response to Hurricane Katrina
367
2008
The origins and consequences of affective polarization in the United States
364
2019
Economic explanations for opposition to immigration: Distinguishing between prevalence and conditional impact
352
2013
Completion time and response order effects in web surveys
334
2008
The effect of survey mode and sampling on inferences about political attitudes and behavior: Comparing the 2000 and 2004 ANES to Internet surveys with nonprobability samples
280
2007
Poverty and support for militant politics: Evidence from Pakistan
265
2013
Political homophily in social relationships: Evidence from online dating behavior
233
2017
Do statistical reporting standards affect what is published? Publication bias in two leading political science journals
233
2008
Electoral Incentives and Partisan Conflict in Congress: Evidence from Survey Experiments
193
2011
Publication bias in empirical sociological research: Do arbitrary significance levels distort published results?
188
2008
Random events, economic losses, and retrospective voting: Implications for democratic competence
181
2010
Does media coverage of partisan polarization affect political attitudes?
179
2016
The relationship between nonresponse strategies and measurement error
177
2014
The economic consequences of partisanship in a polarized era
143
2018
Explaining explanations: How legislators explain their policy positions and how citizens react
127
2015
"It appears as if in the contemporary period political orientations directly affect the social relationships people seek to form, which results in increased political homogeneity in formed relationships. This has the potential to amplify polarization through the creation of homogenous social networks and households."
- Politics on dating apps are thornier than ever now that Trump is gone
“If you look at Republican donors, they have much more extreme views than ordinary Republicans on economic issues, such as taxation, the redistribution of wealth, and spending on social programs. For example, a good number of Republican voters want universal health care, but very few Republican donors want that. On the other hand, Republican donors and voters have very similar views on social issues, such as abortion and gay marriage. They are not out of line in that arena.”
“Democratic donors are, if anything, a little more liberal on economic issues than Democratic partisans. But their social views are much more liberal than partisans, especially when you look at issues like the death penalty.”