Neil O'Brian, PhD

University of Oregon

Assistant Professor

Expertise: Public OpinionPublic Opinion and Pollingpolitical partiesPolarizationU.S. PoliticsCongressOregon politicspartisan politicsabortion politicsMidterm ElectionsMidterms

Political scientist Neil O’Brian is an academic expert in U.S. politics with focus on public opinion, political parties and polarization. Neil can comment on public opinion and political participation in Oregon’s congressional and statewide races as well as national politics. His research agenda and expertise also include the partisan politics of abortion in the United States.

Neil O’Brian, assistant professor of political science at the University of Oregon, said Republican candidates have an edge nationally. Clout Research’s polling may accurately reflect that, even if many analysts predict the two races will be close, he sai

