Nicholas Anastasio, M.D., is a Board Certified physician specializing in physical medicine and rehabilitation at Orthopedics and Joint Replacement at Mercy in Baltimore, Maryland, and Mercy Personal Physicians at Glen Burnie. Dr. Anastasio treats muscle, bone, joint and nerve conditions to maximize function and improve quality of life through non-surgical techniques, such as percutaneous tenotomy, platelet-rich plasma (PRP), nerve conduction studies and ultrasound-guided injections. When necessary, Dr. Anastasio works in close collaboration with orthopedic surgeons and physical therapists to optimize care. Treatment of Orthopedic and Musculoskeletal Conditions Dr. Nicholas Anastasio is Board Certified in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation. He diagnoses and treats patients with orthopedic and musculoskeletal conditions affecting the muscles, bones and joints, as well as nerve-related conditions. Common musculoskeletal conditions include:

Nerve Conduction Studies and Ultrasound Guided Diagnosis and Treatment

Dr. Anastasio has training and experience in electrodiagnostic testing which measures electrical activity produced by muscles and nerves in your body to determine if you have an injury related to nerve or muscle function. He uses nerve conduction studies, including electromyography (EMG), to evaluate and diagnose nerve damage, such as carpal tunnel syndrome or herniated disc in the neck or back.

Additionally, Dr. Anastasio is a Registered Musculoskeletal Sonographer. He utilizes ultrasound guidance to diagnose musculoskeletal conditions such as rotator cuff tears or hip and knee injuries. Ultrasound guided injections allow him to deliver more accurate injections than traditional procedures by determining exactly where the injection is needed and avoiding otherwise healthy tissue.

Focusing on the Needs of the Whole Patient

Dr. Anastasio’s practice emphasizes an approach to care that focuses on the health needs of the whole patient and getting them back to their desired activity and lifestyle. He has a special interest in the early detection and treatment of stress fractures, chronic tendon injuries, running injuries, sports injuries, nerve entrapment syndromes and regenerative medicine.

Tailored Care for Runners and Athletes at Every Level

Dr. Anastasio sees patients from adolescence to adulthood, including athletes, weekend warriors, and patients with general overuse conditions and workplace injuries. As a runner himself, Dr. Anastasio has a particular interest in running-related conditions and injuries. He brings extensive training from The Runner’s Clinic within the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at the University of Virginia. Dr. Anastasio aims to help runners overcome acute and chronic conditions, maximize their health and reach their running goals through orthotic and shoe evaluations, tailored physical therapy prescriptions, and comprehensive running gait analysis.

Collaborating with Mercy Orthopedic Surgeons

Throughout the treatment process and in cases where surgical solutions are appropriate, Dr. Anastasio works in close collaboration with the orthopedic surgeons of The Orthopedics Specialty Hospital at Mercy, including Mercy’s hip and knee surgeons, foot and ankle specialists, spine doctors, upper extremity physicians and sports medicine team.

Education & Fellowships

Residency – Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, Virginia

Internship – University of Maryland School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland

Medical Degree – University of Maryland School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland

Associations & Memberships