Nicholas Davis is Head of Society and Innovation and a member of the Executive Committee at the World Economic Forum in Geneva, Switzerland. Nick leads the Forum’s work on “The Fourth Industrial Revolution”, focusing on how emerging technologies could disrupt industries, labour markets, societies and governments, and how technology can be used to empower communities to create a human-centred future. Nick also oversees a range of projects and expert groups focused on entrepreneurial ecosystems, and is responsible for the Forum’s global NGO, labour and faith communities. Nicholas Davis is currently a Professor of Practice at Thunderbird School of Global Management. Previously a commercial lawyer in Australia, Director at Oxford Investment Research and the World Economic Forum’s Head of Europe, Nick is a Certified Professional Facilitator and a Fellow of the Royal Society of the Arts (FRSA) in the UK. He sits on the board of the IMP3rove European Innovation Management Academy and holds degrees in Arts and Law from the University of Sydney as well as a Masters of Business Administration from the University of Oxford.