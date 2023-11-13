Dr. Nicholas Seiter (he/him) studies, develops, and evaluates management strategies for insect pests of field crops. His research includes developing economic decision-making tools, identifying natural enemies of insect pests, and assessing insect control methods for their effectiveness and fit within management systems. His overall goal is to provide management recommendations that improve the economic returns and environmental profile of insect management practices. More information: Seiter is a research assistant professor at the University of Illinois, passionate about developing effective insect control methods within crop management systems, contributing to improving economic returns and management practices. Seiter's most recent studies concern soil health indications linked to maize yield and tile drain nitrate losses, as well as the resistance of lepidopteran pests to transgenic corn and cotton, indicating the need for better pest and resistance management practices for crops. Just a few of his most recent studies also include the control of waterhemp, the efficacy of HearNPV as pest and insect control in soybeans, and insecticide risks to honey bees' declining feral colonies. Before joining the University of Illinois faculty, Seiter attended Purdue University, where he got his Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in Entomology while working as a research assistant. At Clemson University, he received his Ph.D. as a postdoctoral research assistant before becoming an assistant professor and extension entomologist at the University of Arkansas. Affiliations: Dr. Seiter is an assistant professor in the Department of Crop Sciences in the College of Agricultural, Consumer Environmental Sciences (ACES) at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. He is also a Faculty Extension Specialist with Illinois Extension.