Nicol Howard is currently an assistant professor in the Department of Teaching and Learning. She previously taught educational technology and research methods courses in the College of Educational Studies at Chapman University. Howard has also worked as a Research Assistant in the National Center for Research on Evaluation, Standards, and Student Testing (CRESST) at UCLA. In addition to her experience in higher education, she has taught at the high school level (9th – 12th grades and Special Education) and grades K through 4. She was also a Program Specialist in personalized/blended learning in the Santa Ana Unified School District. Throughout her years in education, she has facilitated multiple courses and professional learning opportunities for new and veteran teachers related to STEM education, educational technology, learning theories, and research methods. Howard currently serves as the Program Chair for the American Educational Research Association (AERA) Technology, Instruction, Cognition, and Learning SIG, and she co-chairs the Technology SIG for California Council on Teacher Education (CCTE). Howard is also a leader on the board of the Digital Equity Professional Learning Network (PLN) for International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE). Nicol Howard's concern for certain inequities in education and her research projects have led to workshop and conference presentations (see below) and publications in educational journals, such as the EDUCAUSE Review and the Urban Education Journal. She has also written for Edutopia and Corwin Connect and co-authored a book (Standing in the Gap: Empowering New Teachers through Connected Resources).