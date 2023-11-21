Dr. Nicolas Martin (he/him) improves the long-term profitability and stability of cropping systems by exploring applications of quantitative methods on big data. He leverages interdisciplinary efforts to expand the frontiers of agricultural research, investigates quantitative methods on processes at multiple spatial and temporal scales, and studies effective approaches to implement new insights and discoveries in agricultural decisions and operations. More information: Martin is a researcher and associate professor at the University of Illinois who is passionate about studying and applying novel techniques in spatial statistics, AIgeostatistics, GIS, crop modeling, remote sensing, and deep learning to address complex challenges and opportunities in agriculture, such as cultivar adaptation, drought tolerance, and data-driven farming. In Martin's research program at the University of Illinois, he leads a cutting-edge research program in spatial analytics as well, teaching and mentoring students at the undergraduate and graduate levels in statistics and data science principles for agriculture and natural resources. Martin has authored several multiple patents and publications while also helping to further research in crop management, crop improvement, soil lead distribution, optimizing nitrogen management, and more. Before joining the University of Illinois, Martin received his Bachelor of Science from the Universidad Nacional de Mar del Plata while working as a teacher assistant. He went on to complete his Master of Science and Ph.D. at the University of Illinois. Affiliations: Dr. Martin is an associate professor in the Department of Crop Sciences in the College of Agricultural, Consumer Environmental Sciences (ACES) at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.