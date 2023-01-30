Nicole Grinnan currently works with the Florida Public Archaeology Network (FPAN), a program of the University of West Florida, as a research associate and public archaeologist for Florida’s Northwest Region. Before joining FPAN as a Public Archaeologist in 2012, she worked as an outreach assistant with FPAN, an intern with Biscayne National Park, and as an assistant with the NASA History Division in Washington, D.C. Nicole is also a Registered Professional Archaeologist (RPA), a Certified Interpretive Guide through the National Association for Interpretation (NAI), and a SCUBA Instructor. She currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Society for Historical Archaeology (SHA) and for the American Academy of Underwater Sciences (AAUS). Nicole’s research interests include maritime archaeology and history, coastal heritage management, the interpretation of maritime cultural resources, and social history.