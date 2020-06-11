Dr. Mavrides is a child and adolescent psychiatry expert who has been practicing for over 15 years. She is an expert in managing traumatic events in children and coaching parents on how to help their children recover. Dr. Mavrides was interviewed by media outlets throughout the country when the Marjory Stoneman Douglas/Parkland shooting took place as she is a Parkland resident who is also a Stoneman Douglas alum. She is the Director of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Services at the University of Miami Health System.
Teach your child how to seek help when a bully is bothering them and how to walk away from a bully. Practice what to say so they will be prepared. Work with them on how to be assertive, encouraging them to stay with friends, if possible.
“After what they went through, we put changing the world on their shoulders,” said Nicole Cook, a mother of two daughters who were at the school during the shooting.
“We know that kids especially over the summer now, there's not much else to do, but they don’t need to be on their screen and on the news media all day every day. So, just really putting some limits in place can be really helpful for kids, but adults have to place themselves and really put the limits on and not allow themselves to be bombarded by the negative stuff all day.”
- Mental Health in the Time of COVID-19, Newswise Live Expert Panel
“I think there shouldn’t be a blanket one size fits all for anyone psychiatry, but especially with children – those who are from underserved populations or people who don’t have the internet capabilities or whatever – it’s been very difficult to get them into a Zoom or even a Facetime situation.”
