Nicole Mitchell Chadwick, MD, is an OB/GYN with Keck Medicine of USC whose academic and research interests include improving diversity in the medical profession and addressing women’s health care disparities. Specifically, she is an expert and advocate in addressing Black maternal morbidity and mortality risks in the United States.
Dr. Mitchell is a co-creator of the Keck School of Medicine of USC's implicit bias curriculum, which is a voluntary program offered to Keck School faculty, staff, fellows and residents designed to help health care providers examine their own implicit biases and how they might influence the delivery of care.
Additionally, Dr. Mitchell is a clinical assistant professor at the Keck School, where she serves as director of the OB/GYN Diversity and Inclusion Program, as well as an associate residency program director.
“We all come in with different experiences and perspectives. Hopefully, by sharing our stories, we can gain empathy for each other and prevent biases and microaggressions from popping up.”
“Growing up as a biracial little girl, I unfortunately experienced the health care disparities that exist among African American and Latinx patients with my own family members. I also witnessed the confusion my family members felt after going to see the doctor, especially my Spanish-speaking grandparents. “Witnessing those disparities inspired me to become a physician. I wanted to be an expert of diseases and treatments so that I could help guide my family and ensure they received the best care. I wanted to use my privilege of being a physician to give a voice and platform to the unheard voices in the health care system — the menopausal woman who puts her own health to the side at times to care for her family or to the Black pregnant patient who doesn’t feel heard in the delivery room. I want to give my patients a voice so that they are heard and get the care they deserve."
“Black women are, unfortunately, not being listened to. Their concerns are not being thoroughly worked up and appropriately treated, leading to huge disparities in outcomes. Our expectations for the care we provide are high because our patients deserve that.”