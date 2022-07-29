Nicole Mitchell Chadwick, MD, is an OB/GYN with Keck Medicine of USC whose academic and research interests include improving diversity in the medical profession and addressing women’s health care disparities. Specifically, she is an expert and advocate in addressing Black maternal morbidity and mortality risks in the United States.

Dr. Mitchell is a co-creator of the Keck School of Medicine of USC's implicit bias curriculum, which is a voluntary program offered to Keck School faculty, staff, fellows and residents designed to help health care providers examine their own implicit biases and how they might influence the delivery of care.

Additionally, Dr. Mitchell is a clinical assistant professor at the Keck School, where she serves as director of the OB/GYN Diversity and Inclusion Program, as well as an associate residency program director.