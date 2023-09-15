Nien-Pei Tsai is an associate professor of molecular and integrative physiology at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and a researcher at the Beckman Institute for Advanced Science and Technology. An imbalance in neuronal and synaptic excitability is a common abnormality observed in patients with various psychiatric and neurological disorders, including autism spectrum disorders, epilepsy and Alzheimer's disease. The dysregulation of excitability is thought to exacerbate disease symptoms. Identifying and understanding the mechanisms underlying the dysregulation of excitability could reveal novel therapeutic targets for these diseases. To achieve this goal, we utilize various approaches including molecular and cell biology, biochemistry, electrophysiology, and mouse genetics to understand the regulation of excitability homeostasis at synaptic, neuronal, network and system levels, and how the deficits of those affect behavior in diseases. Research Interests:

Neurobiology

Synaptic transmission

Learning and memory

Neurological and behavioral disorders

Current focuses of Tsai's lab include:

1. Studying activity-dependent translational control in fragile X syndrome

2. Exploring novel transcriptional and post-transcriptional regulators in neurodevelopment

3. Determining the role of cellular stress response in neuronal plasticity

4. Characterizing the molecular mechanisms contributing to comorbid seizures in Alzheimer's disease

Education