Nir's research is in three main areas: conflict and cooperation, interactive decision making, and hierarchy in groups and organizations. He investigates how individuals and teams make decisions, manage conflicts, and cooperate to achieve joint goals. Research Interests: Conflict and Negotiation Interactive Decision Making Social Hierarchy - Power, Status, Leadership Academic Degrees: PhD Social Psychology and Management, Hebrew University MA Social and Organizational Psychology, Hebrew University BA Psychology and International Relations, Hebrew University
|
“We’re not telling leaders beware of your rank; we’re saying consider the distance, within the organization, of your audience from you. You should change and adapt the way you communicate to create some construal fit, because it has positive downstream consequences.”