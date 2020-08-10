Nisha Jhalani, MD, is Director of Inpatient Clinical Services at the Center for Interventional Vascular Therapy at New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and an Assistant Professor of Medicine at Columbia University Irving Medical Center. She received her medical degree from the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey and completed her residency in internal medicine and fellowship in cardiovascular diseases at Weill Cornell Medical Center. Her clinical interests include preventative cardiology, personalized cardiovascular risk assessment, and women’s health.