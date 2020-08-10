Nisha Jhalani, MD, is Director of Inpatient Clinical Services at the Center for Interventional Vascular Therapy at New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and an Assistant Professor of Medicine at Columbia University Irving Medical Center. She received her medical degree from the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey and completed her residency in internal medicine and fellowship in cardiovascular diseases at Weill Cornell Medical Center. Her clinical interests include preventative cardiology, personalized cardiovascular risk assessment, and women’s health.
The Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF) will hold a free online seminar, “Get Heart Smart,” on August 24 hosted by Drs. Nisha Jhalani and Ajay Kirtane, renowned academic cardiologists from NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center. The seminar, part of a series of “Mini Med Schools” conducted by the CRF Women’s Heart Health Initiative, will focus on common heart disease symptoms, when to talk to your doctor, and when to seek emergency care.
10-Aug-2020 01:40:53 PM EDT
“What’s more important [than cutting meat out completely] from a cardiovascular perspective is an overall healthy lifestyle, something that can be maintained long term.”
Along with getting enough sleep, drinking only in moderation, and exercising for at least 30 minutes daily, she recommends a diet high in fruits, vegetables, nuts, beans, whole grains, fish, and lean meat, as well as getting enough sleep.
