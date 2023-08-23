Dr. Nthatisi Khatleli is a Senior Lecturer at the School of Construction Economics and Management at the University of Witwatersrand in Johannesburg South Africa. Before joining academia he was a Chief Quantity Surveyor for the whole country. He brought very valuable experience and practical perspective especially on the issue of risk identification, forecasting, and management. He has a background in Quantity surveying having obtained his BSc degree from the University of Salford in the UK. He furthered his studies at the University of Cape for his MSc and PhD programmes. He spent two years at the University of the Witwatersrand as a post-doctoral fellow before being fully appointed as a permanent member of staff. He has a passion for understanding and managing risk especially in megaprojects.