Odeta Qafoku is chemist with the Biogeochemical Transformations team. Qafoku is an environmental soil scientist and geochemist with 20 years of research experience on a broad range of projects in the topics of soil science, geochemistry, geochemical and thermodynamic modeling, mineral synthesis, organic and contaminant interaction with soil minerals, CO2 sequestration, and mineral weathering. Her resent research interests are in studying organic mineral interactions using methods that extend from nano- to macroscale; studying iron mineral transformations induced by reductive reactions; studying mineral incipient weathering as function of biological inputs and environmental changes, and applying scanning electron microscopy to study reactivity and transformation at reaction boundaries.