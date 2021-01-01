Odeta Qafoku is chemist with the Biogeochemical Transformations team. Qafoku is an environmental soil scientist and geochemist with 20 years of research experience on a broad range of projects in the topics of soil science, geochemistry, geochemical and thermodynamic modeling, mineral synthesis, organic and contaminant interaction with soil minerals, CO 2 sequestration, and mineral weathering. Her resent research interests are in studying organic mineral interactions using methods that extend from nano- to macroscale; studying iron mineral transformations induced by reductive reactions; studying mineral incipient weathering as function of biological inputs and environmental changes, and applying scanning electron microscopy to study reactivity and transformation at reaction boundaries.