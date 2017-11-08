Olga Shurchkov, PhD

Olga Shurchkov, PhD

Wellesley College

Associate Professor of Economics; Director, Knapp Social Science Center

Expertise: EconomicsBehavioral EconomicsGender Differences

My research interests span two areas within behavioral economics, unified by a common theme of the use of experimental methodology as the means to investigate the mechanisms underlying observed behavior. 

The first area focuses on uncovering and explaining differences in economic outcomes according to individual characteristics, such as gender and appearance. For example, I have studied gender differences in performance under competition and time pressure, appearance-based discrimination, and gender differences in leadership productivity.  The second area focuses broadly on the importance of information and belief formation in various economic environments. Finally, I am also interested in the effects of institutions and culture on economic decision-making and economic outcomes. Recent professional activities include presentations at the American Economic Association conference.

At Wellesley College, I teach introductory and intermediate macroeconomics, as well as a seminar on behavioral and experimental economics.  As a visiting professor at Columbia Business School, I have also taught Global Economic Environment: Business Cycles and Financial Markets. My objective in teaching macroeconomics is to provide the students with the tools necessary for understanding the policy issues and for engaging in meaningful discussions of current economic events. Behavioral and experimental economics is a course I designed to introduce students to the many ways in which economic and psychological factors jointly influence behavior. 

As a 5th-degree black belt, I enjoy practicing and teaching Taekwon-Do.

Title

Cited By

Year

Under pressure: gender differences in output quality and quantity under competition and time constraints

230

2012

Covid-19 disruptions disproportionately affect female academics

97

2021

The effect of information provision on public consensus about climate change

82

2016

Gender differences in behavioral traits and labor market outcomes

39

2018

Now you see it, now you don’t: The vanishing beauty premium

36

2015

New elites and their influence on entrepreneurial activity in Russia

32

2012

Coordination and learning in dynamic global games: experimental evidence

31

2013

Does beauty matter in undergraduate education?

26

2015

Gender stereotypes in deliberation and team decisions

22

2021

Is COVID-19 turning back the clock on gender equality in academia

20

2020

Why Female Decision‐Makers Shy Away from Promoting Competition

17

2019

Luck or skill: How women and men react to noisy feedback

12

2020

COVID-19 Disruptions Disproportionately Affect Female Academics.” w28360

7

2021

Public announcements and coordination in dynamic global games: Experimental evidence

6

2016

When are appearances deceiving

5

2013

Gender differences in output quality and quantity under competition and time constraints: evidence from a pilot study

4

2009

Public School Access or Stay-at-Home Partner: Factors Mitigating the Adverse Effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Academic Parents

1

2022

Who Values Diversity

0

2021

Dataset for" The effect of information provision on public consensus about climate change"

0

2016

Essays in macroeconomics and experiments

0

2008

No Pitches / Articles Found

No Quotes

Available for logged-in users onlyLogin HereorRegister
close
0.07828

Reporter Tools

Connect with experts and discover the latest research news in science, medicine, life, and business