My research interests span two areas within behavioral economics, unified by a common theme of the use of experimental methodology as the means to investigate the mechanisms underlying observed behavior. The first area focuses on uncovering and explaining differences in economic outcomes according to individual characteristics, such as gender and appearance. For example, I have studied gender differences in performance under competition and time pressure, appearance-based discrimination, and gender differences in leadership productivity. The second area focuses broadly on the importance of information and belief formation in various economic environments. Finally, I am also interested in the effects of institutions and culture on economic decision-making and economic outcomes. Recent professional activities include presentations at the American Economic Association conference. At Wellesley College, I teach introductory and intermediate macroeconomics, as well as a seminar on behavioral and experimental economics. As a visiting professor at Columbia Business School, I have also taught Global Economic Environment: Business Cycles and Financial Markets. My objective in teaching macroeconomics is to provide the students with the tools necessary for understanding the policy issues and for engaging in meaningful discussions of current economic events. Behavioral and experimental economics is a course I designed to introduce students to the many ways in which economic and psychological factors jointly influence behavior. As a 5th-degree black belt, I enjoy practicing and teaching Taekwon-Do.
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
Under pressure: gender differences in output quality and quantity under competition and time constraints
|
230
|
2012
|
Covid-19 disruptions disproportionately affect female academics
|
97
|
2021
|
The effect of information provision on public consensus about climate change
|
82
|
2016
|
Gender differences in behavioral traits and labor market outcomes
|
39
|
2018
|
Now you see it, now you don’t: The vanishing beauty premium
|
36
|
2015
|
New elites and their influence on entrepreneurial activity in Russia
|
32
|
2012
|
Coordination and learning in dynamic global games: experimental evidence
|
31
|
2013
|
Does beauty matter in undergraduate education?
|
26
|
2015
|
Gender stereotypes in deliberation and team decisions
|
22
|
2021
|
Is COVID-19 turning back the clock on gender equality in academia
|
20
|
2020
|
Why Female Decision‐Makers Shy Away from Promoting Competition
|
17
|
2019
|
Luck or skill: How women and men react to noisy feedback
|
12
|
2020
|
COVID-19 Disruptions Disproportionately Affect Female Academics.” w28360
|
7
|
2021
|
Public announcements and coordination in dynamic global games: Experimental evidence
|
6
|
2016
|
When are appearances deceiving
|
5
|
2013
|
Gender differences in output quality and quantity under competition and time constraints: evidence from a pilot study
|
4
|
2009
|
Public School Access or Stay-at-Home Partner: Factors Mitigating the Adverse Effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Academic Parents
|
1
|
2022
|
Who Values Diversity
|
0
|
2021
|
Dataset for" The effect of information provision on public consensus about climate change"
|
0
|
2016
|
Essays in macroeconomics and experiments
|
0
|
2008