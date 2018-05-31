Executive director of the O’Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law and a visiting professor of Law at Georgetown Law. He is a co-director of the World Health Organization Collaborating Center on National and Global Health Law. Cabrera has worked on projects with the World Health Organization, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids, among other organizations. He has studied and is interested in various health law-related fields, such as public health law, sexual and reproductive rights, health and human rights, global tobacco litigation and health systems law and policy. Cabrera can comment in English or Spanish on the actions of the WHO and International Health Regulations related to Ebola.