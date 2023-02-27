Pam R. Taub, MD, is a board-certified cardiologist who focuses on general and preventive cardiology, as well as women's cardiovascular health. As a general cardiologist, she works with patients to diagnose, treat and prevent heart disease, as well as manage conditions such as hypertension, coronary artery disease, valvular heart disease and congestive heart failure.

She is the founding director of the Step Family Foundation Cardiac Rehabilitation and Wellness Center at Jacobs Medical Center. Taub was responsible for all aspects of creating the center, which provides a comprehensive cardiac rehabilitation program for patients with established heart disease.

Taub believes that prevention is the new frontier in cardiovascular medicine. She takes an evidence-based approach to care and tailors it to each patient, with the goal of minimizing medications and procedures. She also collaborates closely with other specialists to provide cardiac care for patients with complex, multi-system diseases such as cancer and autoimmune disease.