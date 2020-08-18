Dr. Davis-Kean is a Professor of Psychology at the University of Michigan where her research focuses on the various pathways that the socio-economic status (SES) of parents relates to the cognitive/achievement outcomes (particularly mathematics) of their children. Her primary focus is on parental educational attainment and how it can influence the development of the home environment throughout childhood, adolescence, and the transition to adulthood. Davis-Kean is also a Research Professor at the Institute for Social Research where she is the Program Director of the Population, Neurodevelopment, and Genetics (PNG) program. This collaboration examines the complex transactions of brain, biology, and behavior as children and families develop across time. She is interested in how both the micro (brain and biology) and macro (family and socioeconomic conditions) aspects of development relate to cognitive changes in children across the lifespan.
Five themes emerged from the tweets: an anti-spanking stance; a pro-spanking stance; parents who were unsure about spanking; experiences related to spanking; and facts or information related to spanking.
Pamela Davis-Kean, associate professor of psychology and a research associate professor at the Institute for Social Research and Center for Human Growth and Development, said the findings present good news and bad news.
“These findings demonstrate an immediate need to improve the teaching and learning of fractions and division,” said University of Michigan researcher Pamela Davis-Kean. A co-author of the study and director of the Center for the Analysis of Pathways.
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
The influence of parent education and family income on child achievement: the indirect role of parental expectations and the home environment.
|
2783
|
2005
|
Development of achievement motivation
|
1790
|
2007
|
Children's time with fathers in intact families
|
1271
|
2001
|
Math and science motivation: A longitudinal examination of the links between choices and beliefs.
|
828
|
2006
|
Early predictors of high school mathematics achievement
|
615
|
2012
|
Parents, peers, and problem behavior: a longitudinal investigation of the impact of relationship perceptions and characteristics on the development of adolescent problem behavior.
|
309
|
2005
|
Longitudinal links between spanking and children’s externalizing behaviors in a national sample of White, Black, Hispanic, and Asian American families
|
306
|
2012
|
What’s past is prologue: Relations between early mathematics knowledge and high school achievement
|
298
|
2014
|
Influences of parents' education on their children's educational attainments: The role of parent and child perceptions
|
265
|
2005
|
I can, but I don’t want to
|
237
|
2005
|
Increases in maternal education and young children's language skills
|
181
|
2009
|
A meta‐analysis of measures of self‐esteem for young children: A framework for future measures
|
176
|
2001
|
Parents' socializing behavior and children's participation in math, science, and computer out-of-school activities
|
159
|
2005
|
Race differences in parental influences on child achievement: Multiple pathways to success
|
155
|
2009
|
The child development supplement to the Panel Study of Income Dynamics: 1997 user guide
|
134
|
1997
|
Self‐esteem, academic self‐concept, and aggression at school
|
130
|
2007
|
What is a representative brain? Neuroscience meets population science
|
122
|
2013
|
Changes in the relation of self‐efficacy beliefs and behaviors across development
|
119
|
2008
|
The intersection between self‐concepts and values: Links between beliefs and choices in high school
|
105
|
2005
|
Risk factors of sexual harassment by peers: A longitudinal investigation of African American and European American adolescents
|
89
|
2007
“If they love something, you should too. If they hate something, you should too,” says Pamela Davis-Kean, a professor of psychology at the University of Michigan. “Kids are very self-centered. That’s developmentally appropriate.”
“Punishing and lecturing also does not provide the child with concrete skills or strategies for improving their grades,” Davis-Kean said.
“By knowing the type of math input that children receive at home, teachers might be better equipped to support children’s (math) development in school,” said Pamela Davis-Kean, associate director at the U-M Center for Human Growth and Development and associate professor of psychology.
- Simple equation: Moms talking math to preschoolers equals knowledgeable kids
“Kids now are in the home environment where the roles are different. And it's always going to be a transition when you have to go into this more ordered and more kind of rule-oriented environment of the schools. And I think one of the things I've seen teachers talk about doing is to be in constant contact with their kids, is to also provide opportunities of regulation for kids to learn how to regulate.”
“The technology right now I think it is what we have, it is what it is, it's not necessarily going to improve across the next year. I think what we're going to have to do is do the best we can. And then next year, we're really going to have to have a plan and it's going to have to be a serious plan of how we're going to deal with both the mental health and socio and emotional issues, behavioral issues and achievement issues on top of all of those.”