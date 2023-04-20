Dr. Kunz joins Yale from Stanford University School of Medicine where she was Director of the Stanford Neuroendocrine Tumor Program, Leader of the Endocrine Oncology Research Group, and Director of the Neuroendocrine Tumor Fellowship. Beyond her record of accomplishment in GI Oncology, Dr. Kunz is an international leader in the clinical care of patients with neuroendocrine tumors (NETs) and is advancing the field through clinical trials and translational science that are defining the next generation of therapies for patients with this rare diagnosis. Education & Training: Oncology Fellow-Stanford University (2008) Chief Resident-Stanford University (2005) Internal Medicine Resident-Stanford University (2004) MD-Dartmouth Medical School (2001) BA-Dartmouth College, Biology (1994)