Dr. Panayotis Ledakis is an oncologist in Baltimore, Maryland and is affiliated with multiple hospitals in the area, including Mercy Medical Center-Baltimore and University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center. He received his medical degree from University of Athens and has been in practice for more than 20 years. Dr. Panayotis Ledakis has expertise in treating lymphoma, small intestine/colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, among other conditions - see all areas of expertise. Dr. Panayotis Ledakis accepts Medicare, Aetna, Cigna, United Healthcare - see other insurance plans accepted. Dr. Panayotis Ledakis is highly recommended by patients.