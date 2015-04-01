Patricia A. Zapf, Ph.D. is Vice President for Continuing & Professional Studies at Palo Alto University (PAU). Prior to coming to PAU she was a professor of psychology at John Jay College of Criminal Justice, City University of New York (CUNY) for 16 years, during which time she was instrumental in the development of a new doctoral program in clinical psychology with an emphasis in forensic psychology and served as the program’s first Director of Clinical Training. Prior to her time at CUNY, she was on the psychology and law faculty at the University of Alabama. In 2009, Dr. Zapf founded CONCEPT Professional Training with the mission of elevating the level of practice in psychology and related professions. In 2018, Dr. Zapf brought CONCEPT Professional Training to Palo Alto University to further its mission of continuing and professional studies in partnership with Palo Alto University. Dr. Zapf is a past President of the American Psychology-Law Society (AP-LS; Division 41 of the American Psychological Association). In 2006, in recognition of her outstanding contributions to the science and profession of forensic psychology, she was named a Fellow of the American Psychological Association (APA) and a Distinguished Member of the American Psychology-Law Society (AP-LS). She has served on the board of directors for the International Association of Forensic Mental Health Services, as an associate editor for Law and Human Behavior and as editor of the American Psychology-Law Society book series, as well as the International Perspectives on Forensic Mental Health book series.
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
Reforming punishment: Psychological limits to the pains of imprisonment.
|
300
|
2006
|
A meta-analytic review of competency to stand trial research.
|
181
|
2011
|
Defining and assessing competency to stand trial
|
139
|
1999
|
Have the courts abdicated their responsibility for determination of competency to stand trial to clinicians?
|
129
|
2004
|
Juvenile competence to stand trial evaluations: A survey of current practices and test usage among psychologists.
|
115
|
2003
|
Adjudicative competence and comprehension of Miranda rights in adolescent defendants: A comparison of legal standards
|
106
|
2007
|
Predictor variables in competency to stand trial decisions
|
94
|
2003
|
An examination of the relationship between competency to stand trial, competency to waive interrogation rights, and psychopathology
|
89
|
2002
|
Competency restoration: An examination of the differences between defendants predicted restorable and not restorable to competency
|
85
|
2003
|
Evaluation of sexually violent predators.
|
78
|
2009
|
Transfer to adult court: A national study of how juvenile court judges weigh pertinent Kent criteria.
|
72
|
2006
|
Dispositional decisions with the mentally ill: Police perceptions and characteristics
|
70
|
2004
|
Psychiatric patients’ comprehension of Miranda rights
|
69
|
2008
|
Evaluation of competence to stand trial
|
68
|
2008
|
FIT-R: Fitness Interview Test-Revised. A structured interview for assessing competency to stand trial.
|
66
|
2006
|
Future directions in the restoration of competency to stand trial
|
65
|
2011
|
Clinician variation in findings of competence to stand trial.
|
63
|
2008
|
The impact of Canadian criminal code changes on remands and assessments of fitness to stand trial and criminal responsibility in British Columbia
|
60
|
1997
|
Conceptualizing and assessing competency to stand trial: Implications and applications of the MacArthur Treatment Competence Model.
|
55
|
1996
|
Cognitive bias and blindness: A global survey of forensic science examiners
|
54
|
2017
"The focus should no longer be on whether the defendant understands what the job of a judge or defense lawyer is. Rather the focus should be on determining the defendant’s functional abilities. Or, if the defendant really understands what he is being charged with and is able to think through different decisions he can make for different outcomes in the case."
- https://www.eytan-nielsen.com/mental-health/dr-patricia-zapf-provides-a-forensic-psychologists-perspective-on-preparing-experts-testifying-on-competency/
"I just want to be cautious about pathologizing too much, but also recognizing that in a position of leadership and having certain personality characteristics and style, it is easy to kind of bring people along with your thinking and have people just in some ways blindly follow that."
- https://www.newswise.com/politics/capitol-riot-aftermath-newswise-live-event-for-january-19th-2pm-et/?article_id=744471