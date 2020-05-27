He was elected by CAP Fellows as president-elect in the fall of 2017, during which time he has served on the Board of Governors and assumed various leadership duties. Godbey joined the Southeast Georgia Health System medical staff in 1983 as an obstetrician and gynecologist before transitioning to the practice of anatomic and clinical pathology. Godbey also currently serves as CEO and laboratory director of Southeastern Pathology Associates. An active member of the CAP for 25 years, Godbey was elected to his first full term as a member of the CAP Board of Governors in 2011, and held that position for two full terms, six years. He is also the recent chair of the Council on Government and Professional Affairs that oversees the direction of the organization’s legislative and regulatory advocacy efforts on behalf of patients, pathology, and medical laboratories—an issue he intends to focus on during his term as president-elect and later as president. Godbey has also served many other CAP Committee appointments, including vice-chair of the Council on Accreditation and Council on Membership and Professional Development; member of the Audit Committee, Conflicts of Interest Review Committee, Finance Committee, Investment Committee, Risk Management Committee, and SNOMED Terminology Solutions (STS) Venture Steering Committee (SVSC); and delegate, House of Delegates. He is a member of the Georgia Medicare Contractor Advisory Committee; a clinical faculty member of the Department of Pathology, Medical College of Georgia and College of Coastal Georgia; and board chair of the Camden Healthcare Network, a 300-member multispecialty group. He is also the co-founder and CEO of Southeast Energy/Tabby Power and trustee of Godbey Charitable Trust for the Godbey Appalachian Center. Professional positions held throughout his career have included the president of the Glynn County Medical Society, treasurer of the Glynn County Medical Society and member of the American Pathology Foundation Finance Committee, University of Georgia Honors Program Advisory Board, and State of Georgia Maternal Mortality Review Committee. Godbey is a member of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, American Pathology Foundation, American Society of Clinical Pathology, Association for Pathology Informatics, California Society of Pathologists, Chinese American Pathologists Association, Florida Society of Pathologists, Georgia Association of Pathologists, Georgia Obstetrics and Gynecology Society, Michigan Society of Pathologists, Pennsylvania Association of Pathologists, Texas Society of Pathologists and the United States and Canadian Academy of Pathology.