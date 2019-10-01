Patrick Lukusa Kadima holds a Bachelor of Arts and Social Sciences (Social Dynamics) from Stellenbosch University. He is currently in his final year of the postgraduate Degree in Law (LLB) at the University of the Witwatersrand.

He holds a short course certificate in Democracy and Citizenship (Obtained at Stellenbosch University Via the FVZS Institute).

Patrick Joined the Johannesburg branch of Cabalex & Associates in 2019 as a Junior consultant.

His interests are in Public International Law, Social Justice, Tax law, Insurance Law, International Trade Law and Mining Law. He has opined for the Cape Times, Sunday Independent, City Press and the Citizen Newspaper.

He is fluent in French and English.