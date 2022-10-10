Patrick Phillips

Patrick C. Phillips was named interim president of the University of Oregon on Aug. 20, 2022. Before that appointment, he served as provost and vice president since July 2019. He is a professor of biology and has been at the UO since 2000. In that time, he has served as director of the Institute of Ecology and Evolution, head of the Department of Biology, associate vice president for research, and acting executive director of the Phil and Penny Knight Campus for Accelerating Scientific Impact. He received a bachelor’s degree in biology from Reed College in 1986, a master’s of science in evolutionary biology from the University of Chicago in 1988, and his Ph.D. from the University of Chicago in 1991.

Opposing directions of stage-specific body shape change in a close relative of C. elegans

2022

Post-insemination selection dominates pre-insemination selection in driving rapid evolution of male competitive ability

2022

Genetic diversity estimates for the Caenorhabditis Intervention Testing Program screening panel

1

2022

The coupling between healthspan and lifespan in Caenorhabditis depends on complex interactions between compound intervention and genetic background

2022

Metformin treatment of diverse Caenorhabditis species reveals the importance of genetic background in longevity and healthspan extension outcomes

5

2022

Slow recovery from inbreeding depression generated by the complex genetic architecture of segregating deleterious mutations

4

2022

Genetic data compression and methods of use

2021

Complex pleiotropic genetic architecture of evolved heat stress and oxidative stress resistance in the nematode Caenorhabditis remanei

2

2021

Widespread changes in gene expression accompany body size evolution in nematodes

2021

Alignment of genetic differentiation across trophic levels in a fig community

1

2021

Antioxidants green tea extract and nordihydroguaiaretic acid confer species and strain specific lifespan and health effects in Caenorhabditis nematodes

1

2021

High-throughput imaging of Caenorhabditis elegans aging using collective activity monitoring

1

2021

Caenorhabditis Intervention Testing Program: the herbicide diuron does not robustly extend lifespan in nematodes

1

2021

Evaluating human autosomal loci for sexually antagonistic viability selection in two large biobanks

9

2021

A simplified design for the C. elegans lifespan machine

3

2020

Rapid Self-Selecting and Clone-Free Integration of Transgenes into Engineered CRISPR Safe Harbor Locations in Caenorhabditis elegans

11

2020

Chromosome-Level Assembly of the Caenorhabditis remanei Genome Reveals Conserved Patterns of Nematode Genome Organization

17

2020

Modeling Evolutionary Theories

2020

Chromosome-level assembly of theCaenorhabditis remaneigenome reveals conserved patterns of nematode genome organization

2020

Opposing directions of stage-specific body length change in a close relative of C. elegans

1

2020

