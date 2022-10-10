Patrick C. Phillips was named interim president of the University of Oregon on Aug. 20, 2022. Before that appointment, he served as provost and vice president since July 2019. He is a professor of biology and has been at the UO since 2000. In that time, he has served as director of the Institute of Ecology and Evolution, head of the Department of Biology, associate vice president for research, and acting executive director of the Phil and Penny Knight Campus for Accelerating Scientific Impact. He received a bachelor’s degree in biology from Reed College in 1986, a master’s of science in evolutionary biology from the University of Chicago in 1988, and his Ph.D. from the University of Chicago in 1991.