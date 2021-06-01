Paul Bruski's research encompasses graphic design practice and education, information design, mapping, cultural iconography, visual literacy, beer branding and design, motion graphics, and experiential graphic design. His expertise in graphic design and cultural iconography combines with his knowledge of historical context and current events to provide insight into popular and viral images.
"Flown by many protesters at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, the Gadsden flag has a design that is simple and graphic: a coiled rattlesnake on a yellow field with the text “Don’t Tread On Me.” But that simple design hides some important complexities, both his