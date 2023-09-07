Dr. Paul Crovella is an Assistant Professor at the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry (ESF) in Syracuse, New York. The focus of his teaching, research, and service is Sustainable Construction and Construction Management.

He is an expert in mass timber construction and the use of bio-based and low-carbon materials in buildings as an alternative to carbon-intense construction. Crovella develops informative databases to enhance the sustainability of current construction and lessen the environmental burden of renovating buildings. He also develops non-invasive tools for sampling wood structures, allowing their continued use by generations to come.