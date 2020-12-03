After the Most Comprehensive Review to Date, a Panel of Leading Medical Experts Conclude that
Ivermectin Should be Systematically and Globally Adopted for the Prevention and Treatment of COVID-19
06-May-2021 02:15:36 PM EDT
NIH Revises Treatment Guidelines for Ivermectin for the Treatment of COVID-19 Ivermectin is Now a Therapeutic Option for Doctors & Prescribers
15-Jan-2021 08:20:10 AM EST
FLCCC Urges Review of Current Data and an Updated NIH Guidance
07-Jan-2021 08:00:56 AM EST
“Following the swi. review— and subsequent guidance— by the NIH and theCDC of Ivermectin, we expect that Ivermectin’s widespread, immediate use willallow for a rapid and safe re-opening of businesses and schools across the nation—and quickly reduce the strain on overwhelmed ICUs.” —FLCCC Alliance
04-Dec-2020 12:00:20 PM EST
Prophylaxis & Treatment Protocols for Covid-19
03-Dec-2020 08:55:13 AM EST
"Dr. Marik has received international attention – both acclaim and scorn – for his discovery," Rhodes wrote. "While many medical professionals have come to appreciate the treatment as a lifesaving innovation, others see it as an unproven anomaly and have openly ridiculed Dr. Marik."
“What we’re doing now is not working, and I think making the same mistake over and over is a sign of stupidity,” Dr. Paul Marik told Yahoo News. “If it’s not working, we’ve got to look for something else.”
