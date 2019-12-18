Paul J. Ferraro, PhD, is the Bloomberg Distinguished Professor of Business and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. Dr. Ferraro has a joint faculty appointment in the Whiting School of Engineering and the Carey Business School. His research focuses on behavioral economics and the design and evaluation of environmental programs in the private and public sectors. Because these research areas are multi-disciplinary and applied, he collaborates with scientists and engineers from a variety of social, natural and physical science disciplines, as well as practitioners in the field.